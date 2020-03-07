5% quota for Kannada students: KDA writes to dept heads

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has directed principal secretaries to all department and university heads to issue a circular providing 5% reservation for students who studied in Kannada medium between Class 1 to Class 10t in any part of the country.

Following the recent complaints, KDA chief T S Nagabharana has written to principal secretaries to the departments of higher education, social welfare, medical education, technical education, pre-university education and vice chancellors of all state-run universities.