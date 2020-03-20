50-acre Kappathagudda forest land gutted

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Mar 20 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 22:47 ist

An estimated 50 acre of forest land was gutted in Dambala hobli and Kadakola in Shirahatti taluk in Gadag district on
Friday. 

Fire and Emergency Services personnel fought the fire for four hours and doused the flames. 

The fire broke out at Alada Kere, near Doni in Kappathagudda reserve forest at about 9 am. Due to high-velocity winds, the fire spread to surrounding areas quickly.    

On March 14, a fire that broke out at Hirevaddatti and Narayanapura areas of Kappathagudda forest. This consumed 50 acres of vegetation. This is the second time in one month that a fire in the same range occurred.  

Range Forest Officer S M Shivarathrishwara Swamy said that it is yet to be ascertained how the fire broke out. “Some miscreants could have set fire to the undergrowth. We are investigating the incident,” he added. 

 

