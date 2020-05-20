'50 approved Covid-19 testing labs in state'

'50 approved Covid-19 testing labs in state'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 23:02 ist

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, in-charge of Covid-19 briefings, said on Wednesday, a total of 50 labs had been approved for the Covid-19 testing in the state and that 46 labs had already started functioning. 

On Aarogya Setu app, the minister said, "The Centre's Aarogya Setu app has seen 63,53,248 downloads in the state. In Bengaluru alone, it has seen 28,53,306 downloads. But the state is yet to collate how many people were traced via Aarogya Setu in comparison to its own contact tracing apps."

Kumar said, vehicles plying in containment zones ferrying suspected or confirmed patients such as ambulances or vehicles carrying migrant labourers should be sanitised. "A detailed advisory regarding this has been issued," he added.

"180 people arrived in Bengaluru by Rajdhani Express. Swab samples of 22 passengers have been sent for testing. There is one pregnant woman and 15 elderly passengers (60 years and above).  None of the 94 passengers who arrived in a recent flight are symptomatic," Kumar said.

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar
COVID-19
testing labs

