50% capacity rule won’t apply to hotel rooms, clarifies government

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar clarified on Tuesday that the 50% seating capacity rule will not apply to room occupancy at hotels.

“There is no restriction on room occupancy in hotels,” Kumar stated in a clarification. “Hotels are free to operate the rooms’ accommodation as per the approved capacity. The 50% capacity is only for eating places of the hotels where food and beverages are served to the guests,” Kumar stated.

The government has said that restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs should function with 50% seating capacity from Dec 30 to Jan 2.

