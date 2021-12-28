50% capacity rule won’t apply to hotel rooms: Govt

50% capacity rule won’t apply to hotel rooms, clarifies government

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 02:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar clarified on Tuesday that the 50% seating capacity rule will not apply to room occupancy at hotels. 

“There is no restriction on room occupancy in hotels,” Kumar stated in a clarification. “Hotels are free to operate the rooms’ accommodation as per the approved capacity. The 50% capacity is only for eating places of the hotels where food and beverages are served to the guests,” Kumar stated. 

The government has said that restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs should function with 50% seating capacity from Dec 30 to Jan 2.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 