50% off on pending traffic fine payments in Karnataka till September 9

Karnataka is once again giving a 50 per cent concession on traffic fine payments (e-challans). The offer will last until September 9, 2023.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Transport Department stated that the rebate would be applicable only to pending cases registered prior to February 11, 2023.

The notification stated that the decision to extend the concession offer was taken at a meeting chaired by Justice G Narendar, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on June 14.

The rebate, first introduced in January 2023, was twice extended in February and March following requests from the general public as well as the traffic police.

Until February 11, around 40 per cent of traffic cases were resolved. A total of 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases across Karnataka and more than Rs 152 crore was collected in pending fines.