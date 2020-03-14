500 fall ill after consuming Urus food

DHNS
DHNS, Hagaribommanahalli (Ballari district),
  • Mar 14 2020, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 23:06pm ist
Children undergo treatment at government hospital at Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Saturday. DH Photo

Over 500 people, including 150 children, were rushed to the government hospital after they fell ill reportedly due to food poisoning at Malavi in the taluk.

Doctors from private hospitals rushed to the government hospital for treatment. As number of beds was less at the government hospital, many of them were treated at hostels. Patients continued to visit the hospital till late night.

Hours after they consumed food served at Yamanur Urus, they began vomiting and complained of diarrhoea. Doctors said that samples of the food served at the Urus would be sent for a test at laboratory.

 

