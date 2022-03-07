500 Jan Aushadhi centres in Karnataka soon, says Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday said that 500 more Jan Aushadhi medical stores will be established in Karnataka over the next six months.

The minister was addressing the gathering before Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana, as part of ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas,’ in the city.

Sudhakar said, out of the nearly 9,000 Jan Aushadhi centres across India, 952 are in Karnataka and 500 will be added.

“We have given a target to the Health and the Family Welfare department. The centres will be established at primary health care centres. Private people should also come forward to establish Jan Aushadhi medical stores,” he said.

“It is surprising that no PM thought of reducing the prices of medicines, since Independence. But Modi has done it,” he said.

Before the introduction of Jan Aushadhi medical stores, it was a huge problem for people to buy medicines, given the exorbitant costs, the minister said.

“In many cases, a salaried person used to spend 30% to 40% of his earnings on medicines. Now, the prices have reduced up to 80%. Doctors should prescribe medicines available at Jan Aushadhi medical stores,” he said.

MLA S A Ramadass said Karnataka state stands second in India in the number of centres.

According to officials, branded generic medicines are sold at significantly higher prices than their unbranded generic equivalents, though they are identical in therapeutic value.

In addition to 1,451 medicines, 240 surgical equipment are available at Jan Aushadhi stores.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba and others were present.

