500 shops raided for over-rated masks, sanitisers: minister

Several shops in the state which were found to be selling masks and sanitisers at inflated prices have been raided.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah said the state government had raided 500 shops and registered 203 cases, apart from collecting a penalty of Rs 6.83 lakh from these offenders.

Extra rations

Further, under the circumstances where social distancing has been advised to control the pandemic, the government has decided to provide two months' rations at a time under PDS, the minister said. In April first week, the government will provide rations for both April and May, he informed.

This means that every BPL member will get 10 kg rice, while 4 kg wheat will be given per card, and those under Antyodaya will get 70 kg rice for two months together. As a precautionary measure, the government has suspended use of biometrics for distribution of rations and will instead send OTPs to beneficiaries' mobile phones, Gopalaiah said.

There are 3.83 crore members benefiting from priority household ration (BPL), while there are 1.93 lakh under the Antyodaya scheme.