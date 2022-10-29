5,000 passes to be issued for Puneeth Rajkumar's Karnataka Ratna ceremony

The government will issue 5,000 passes for people to witness the late Puneeth Rajkumar being posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna, the state's highest civilian honour, at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha on November 1.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has formed a committee under Revenue Minister R Ashoka to oversee the Karnataka Ratna award ceremony for which the government has invited the likes of superstar Rajinikanth and Junior NTR as chief guests.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 pm with a performance by singer Vijay Prakash.

"The Karnataka Ratna award will have a full silver plaque and a 50 gram gold medal," Ashoka told reporters.

According to the minister, the government wanted to hold the event at the Kanteerava Stadium. "We decided to give the award in front of Vidhana Soudha as desired by Puneeth's family. All previous Karnataka Ratna awards were given at the Vidhana Soudha," he said.

Ashoka said the government will allow people without passes to view the event. "We're discussing with the police to allow people to stand in front of Vidhana Soudha and watch the event," he said.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, all ministers and lawmakers will attend the event, Ashoka said.

"Puneeth was at the forefront to help the poor. He used to take up government campaigns without any fee. It's been a year since his demise. When the CM went to Bidar recently, he saw Puneeth's photographs in every village. When a person dies, he is remembered for a week or a few months. But, Puneeth's resting place continues to attract people even today," Ashoka said.

Earlier in the day, actor Shivarajkumar, Puneeth's brother, met Bommai and held talks.