500th vessel unloading at MRPL SPM station

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s (MRPL) SPM (Single Point Mooring) station created a milestone by unloading 500 crude oil vessels on Monday.

MT Euroglory from Saudi Arabia with 1.35 MMT capacity which is being unloaded at SPM, became the 500th Vessel unloaded by MRPL.

MRPL’s SPM was inaugurated in August 2013, Ratna Puja was the first vessel to be unloaded. Since then, team MRPL has successfully unloaded 75.5 Million Metric Tonnes through 500 vessels in three different categories namely, Afra Max (below 1 Lakh Metric Tonne), Suez Max (1.5 Lakh MT) & VLCC – Very Large Crude Carriers (upto 2.8 Lakh MT).

MRPL at SPM has unloaded vessels from countries like Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and also USA. Till 2012, MRPL unloaded crude only through smaller ships which were unloaded at Jetty 11 and 12 of New Mangalore Port. The smaller ships with less than 245 metre length and 14 metre draught (part of ship within sea) only could be unloaded at the jetty.

“At SPM, now we are able to attend vessels with 330 metre length and with 22 metre draught,” said Dr Rudolph Noronha, general manager (Corporate Communication).

MRPL MD M Venkatesh congratulated MRPL team on achieving the milestone and thanked teams from operations and maintenance and also service provider M/s Underwater service Co ltd.

SPM makes significant savings in foreign exchange while generating revenue to both state and central exchequer, he added.

