501 overstaying foreigners in Karnataka facing criminal cases, says Home Minster G Parameshwara

There are 501 foreign nationals in Karnataka whose visas have expired and who are facing various cases for drug peddling, robbery and other crimes, Home Minster G Parameshwara said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Parameshwara was replying to a question by MLC H S Gopinath.

According to Parameshwara, 8,862 foreign nationals are living in the state. Visas of 754 foreigners have expired. “Of them, 501 are facing criminal cases,” he said.

The highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is in Bengaluru city (BBMP) at 451, followed by Bengaluru Urban district (16) and Mangaluru city (9).

“We have instructed the respective police stations to look for these foreign nationals who are overstaying in the state. We’re also taking measures to deport them through the Ministry of external affairs,” Parameshwara said.

As explained by the minister, a majority of them are Nigerian students. As many as 4,890 foreigners in the state hold a student visa. There are 2,356 foreign students in Bengaluru.