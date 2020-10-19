5,018 new Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths reported in Karnataka

5,018 new Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths reported in K'taka

  Oct 19 2020
The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka rose to 7.70 lakh with the addition of 5,018 new cases while the death toll mounted to 10,542 as 64 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 8,005 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of October 19 evening, cumulatively 7,70,604 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,542 deaths and 6,53,829 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

The active cases stood at 1,06,214 with 1,05,282 of them in stable condition in isolation wards of designated hospitals while 932 were being treated in the intensive care units.

As many as 17 of the 64 fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Dakshina Kannada (6), Bengaluru Rural and Chamarajanagara (5) and others with most of them either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,481 of the fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 3,10,021.

Tumakuru 253, Chikkaballapura 193, Ballari 186, Bengaluru Rural 173, Mysuru 151, Mandya 130, Dakshina Kannada 107, Chitradurga and Koppal 106 were among the districts that shared the remaining fresh cases.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with a total of 2,41,942 recoveries, followed by Mysuru 37,319 and Ballari 33,442.

A total of over 67,46,358 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,581 were tested on Monday alone.

