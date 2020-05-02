50k Odisha people in Karnataka taken care of: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday held a video conference with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Yediyurappa said Karnataka was home to about 50,000 people from Odisha.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Yediyurappa explained that all essential facilities were extended to the labourers during lockdown. He said that extra care was taken to ensure they did not starve.

“At present, economic activities are beginning as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Most of the workers would be re-employed due to this,” the statement quoted the CM as having said.