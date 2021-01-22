52% of beneficiaries vaccinated on Jan 21 in Karnataka

An estimated 52 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Thursday have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 1.34 lakh.

According to the data released by the office of the state Health Minister, out of 32,773 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 17,190 was achieved till 8:30 pm on Tuesday in 352 sessions held. In Bengaluru urban, 5,656 beneficiaries were vaccinated against 11,167 targeted for the day, achieving a coverage of 51 per cent.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus since January 16 to Thursday 8:30 pm stands at 1,34,597. It is against the targeted 2,36,812 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 57 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) cases reported across the state on Wednesday, the department said. Meanwhile, eminent cardiologist and Karnataka Covid-19 Task Force Committee member Dr C N Manjunath took the vaccine on Thursday.

"I took it today, I am fine. Health care workers should volunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension since it is safe and no major adverse events," he said. Noting that mild fever, injection site pain and body ache are not side effects but only effects of vaccines, he said with more people taking, some more will take, which boosts public confidence so that we can achieve herd immunity on expected lines.

"Taking vaccine is a civic responsibility," Manjunath added.

The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against Corona will be given priority, and persons with comorbidity are the next priority.