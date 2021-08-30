54.7% of textbooks supplied, Karnataka High Court told

The Karnataka government on Tuesday informed the court that it needs some more time to supply textbooks to all students in the state.

The status report submitted by the government said that 54.7% of books have been supplied to the students and the printing of the remaining books is in progress.

The report also stated that around 70.8% of textbooks have been printed. The government advocate sought 20 days time to ensure that the printing is over and the rest of the textbooks are supplied to the children. A division bench headed by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing, granting time to the government.

The PIL prayed for directions for providing online classes as well gadgets to underprivileged children and children studying in government schools.

During the last hearing, the court had observed that attendance in schools will be meaningless without the supply of textbooks. The bench had directed the government to ensure supply of textbooks to students of class 9-10.