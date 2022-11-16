56 bridges in Karnataka in dilapidated state, most still in use

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), a company under the Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department that was established to promote surface infrastructure by taking up road Works, construction, and redevelopment of bridges, has recommended strengthening these bridges, a majority of which are in use.

The state government had directed the KRDCL to prepare a detailed feasibility report (DFR) on the status of bridges, as per the announcement made during the 2022-23 budget session. “We prepared the report and submitted it to the government about three months ago,” a senior official told DH. “But the government is yet to approve the budget.”

While some of these bridges are closed to vehicles, others remain open, officials said. He admitted they pose a threat to life and limb. “Many of these bridges were constructed 50 years ago and have become weak because of increased vehicle density. We have to add new carriageways to some, and rebuild others,” the official said.

Many of the bridges provide critical connectivity between districts, so the authorities keep them open. “They will be closed only when works are sanctioned,” he said.

The 56 bridges are listed on the basis of the Bridge Condition Index, prepared by the Planning and Road Asset Management Centre.

“The centre studies the condition of the bridges regularly and prepares a report about their stability and strength. While most bridges were listed on the basis of this report, a few made it because of political influence,” the official explained.

Tech intervention

The detailed feasibility report has studied traffic density and suggested technical interventions, according to Shivaprasad P R, managing director, KRDCL.

“We have carried out soil investigations for every bridge. The report also recommends technical designs to be adopted during the redevelopment,” Shivaprasad told DH.

According to an estimate, the strengthening and restoration could cost Rs 1,350 crore.

Once the project is approved and funds are sanctioned, it would take at least six months for the work to start on the ground. A bridge could take up to three years for strengthening.

Most bridges are located in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi.

Periodic audit

Experts underline the importance of periodic assessments of bridges. “The National Building Code clearly lays out that a technical audit should be conducted every three years. However, most government agencies intervene only when visible flaws are reported,” said Srikanth Channal, chairperson of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Bengaluru.

Major bridges that need strengthening

- Bridge near NH-01 near Uppinabettagere in Dharwad district

- NH-46 near Dandeli, Uttara Kannada district

- NH 34 near Ramadurga, Belagavi district

- NH 55 near Mudhol, Bagalkot

- NH 31 near Lolasooru, Belagavi district