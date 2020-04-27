57-yr-old man dies of COVID-19 in Karnataka; toll at 20

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 20:22 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

A 57-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Kalaburagi on Monday taking the fatalities due to the virus in Karnataka to 20.

"One more person died due to COVID-19 in the state. The 57-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus on April 21," Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Monday evening.

The minister said he was admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences with respiratory problem.

He was also suffering from severe liver related ailments.

"With this five deaths have taken place in Kalaburagi district due to the virus," the minister added in his tweet.

The first COVID-19 death in the country was reported from Kalaburagi in March.

