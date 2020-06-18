5,72 lakh students trump fear, write PU exam

The desire to complete pre-university and chart out a future seemed to have trumped the fear of Covid-19 as 5.72 lakh students wrote the English exam of the course on Thursday.

This was the first batch of students in the state which attempted board exams during the pandemic. Students had to complete the exams by wearing face masks in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

Amid the nervousness brought by the new normal, many said the precautions taken by the department and safety measures at the examination centres brought some measure of confidence among students to finish their exams.

"When the department announced the schedule for the exam, I was worried because of Covid-19. But, I am relieved as I have completed the last remaining subject with confidence and peace," said Bhuvan, a student.

"It was not comfortable to sit for three long hours wearing a face mask and it was suffocating, but we had to manage as it was mandated for our safety," said Prateeksha Rao, another student.

However, some students were seen pulling their masks down for a while during the exam. Not just students, even the parents who accompanied their wards were worried, but after looking at the preparedness at the centres, they said they were relieved.

"I came all the way from Mandya district to accompany my daughter as she was staying at our relatives' house. While coming to the centre in the morning I was worried, but the department has made all necessary arrangements. I was relieved and happy," said Sandhya a parent.

Meanwhile, the students reached the centre early as they had to undergo thermal check, hand over their mobile phones, sanitise their hands.

96% attended

As per the details available from the department of Pre University Education as many as 96.03% students appeared for the exams on Thursday. Of the 5,96,300 students registered for exams, 5,72,665 students appeared for the exams and 23,635 students were absent.

Compared to previous year, the number of students appearing for the exams is higher. During 2019 exams over 6,71,635 registered for English exams, of which 6,34,993 were present and 36,642 were absent.

223 from containment zone

Over 223 students appeared for the exams were from containment zones and highest number of students appeared from containment zones were from Dharwad with 162. Separate arrangements were made for these students to write the exams and also around 20 students were diagnosed with high temperature and other health issues across the state and made special arrangements to write exams.

Results expected in first week of July

Briefing the media after the exams Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the results can be expected during first week of July. "The evaluation of 26 subjects has been completed and rest 10 subjects are almost at the end. The evaluation for other subjects will begin from Friday and for English it is decentralised," said Kumar.

"We are planning to declare results in the first week of July and I request all teachers to take part in evaluation considering the interest of students," said the minister.

Social distancing at stake

However, social distancing was at stake at some of the centres as students gathered in groups while checking the rooms allotted to them. This has even come to the notice of the department.

The minister said, "Such incidents have happened at 24-26 centres across the state and mainly near the entrance, barricade and where notice boards were kept. We are issuing notices to chief examination superintendents, seeking explanation about the same."

Meanwhile, learning lessons from these incidents, the department has decided to send details about examination halls allotted to registered mobile number of students during SSLC exams.