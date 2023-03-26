5.77 lakh houses completed under PMAY-U in Karnataka: Minister 

The Centre has informed Parliament that a total of 7,06,320 houses have been sanctioned to Karnataka under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) since 2015. It is learnt that 5,77,780 houses have been grounded and 3,09,324 houses have been completed.

Answering BJP Kolar MP S Muniswamy's question, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs adopted PMAY-U on June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Government of India has not fixed any target for the construction of houses, he said in a written answer.

Earlier the scheme period was fixed up to December 31, 2022, and has now been extended till December 31, 2024.

Under the scheme, a total of Rs 11,624 crore was sanctioned to Karnataka, out of which Rs 6,504 crore central assistance was released. For Kolar, 8,390 houses were sanctioned, among which 5,170 houses have been completed and the remaining are under construction. For Chikkaballapur, a total of 6,358 houses were sanctioned among which 3,346 houses have been completed while others remain under construction, the minister said.