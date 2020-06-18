5.95 lakh students to appear for II PU English exam today in Karnataka; all precautions in place

Over 5,95,997 students will appear for the English subject of II Year Pre- University Course examinations which are set to held at 1,016 centres across the state on Thursday.

The Department of Pre-University Education has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for conducting the examination where each centre is equipped with thermal guns, boxes to maintain social distance and hand sanitisers. Face masks are a must for both students and staff during exams.

Explaining the preparations, the director (examinations) said, “It is compulsory for every student to undergo thermal check and sanitise their hands before entering the exam hall. We have informed all students to reach the centres at least an hour before the commencement of the examinations.”

Students are exempted from attending the exam if they or their family members have tested positive for Covid-19. “There is no compulsion. Even non-Covid students concerned about the pandemic can take the supplementary exams and we will consider them as freshers,” the director explained. However, no details were available about the number of students who have sought the exemption.