6 girls in forefront of hijab fight in Karnataka likely to skip II PU exams

The six Muslim girls from Udupi who took the lead in the recent protests over hijab are likely to skip the II PUC exams that begin on Friday.

The principal of the Government Pre-University College in the coastal town, where the controversy broke out in December last year, said the six students haven't yet collected their hall tickets, the mandatory document to take the exams.

The Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban on hijab in classrooms while dismissing petitions filed by these students.

Speaking to DH, Rudre Gowda S, the principal, said he tried convincing the students (to take the hall tickets and appear for the exam) but they didn't turn up. "Despite repeated phone calls and messages, the students were unwilling," he said.

Procedurally, the students can collect the hall tickets even on the last day of the exam. "We will wait till the last day of the exams and return the hall tickets to the Department of Pre-University Education after the exams end," he said.

The six girls had skipped the practical exams, too.

The college has 34 Muslim girl students. Of them, 28 have collected hall tickets for II PUC exams.

Meanwhile, sources from the Campus Front of India (CFI) said they will ensure that all the six students get their hall tickets on Friday.

Uniforms must for exam

The Department of Pre-University Education asked all II PUC students to stick to the HC order on uniforms. No religious attire will be allowed inside exam halls. Exam centres will have changing rooms where girls can remove hijab before the exam.

