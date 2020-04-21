'60 Covid-19 testing labs by May-end'

Karnataka may have two Covid testing laboratories for each district by May-end, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, he said, there are 17 labs that can test samples of Covid-19 suspects across Karnataka, at present. “By the end of April, in another week, the number of labs will be increased to 30. By the end of May, there will be 60 labs across Karnataka, two for each taluk,” he said.

“The incidence of Covid-19 cases is on the decline in the southern part of Karnataka. Of late, the cases are increasing in northern districts. So, more samples have to be tested there,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar said, “The state government has launched tele-ICU facility, besides the earlier tele-medicine. A team of 10 expert doctors are monitoring the Covid-19 patients in ICUs across the state in four shifts from Bengaluru.”

“There are complaints that the state does not have sufficient ICUs and ventilators to handle Covid-19 patients, in case the number of cases spike up. However, over 90% of Covid-19 positive patients do not need admission to ICU. Out of this 10% patients, who need ICU, only 5% need ventilators. Thus, 1% or 2% of the total Covid-19 patients would need ventilators. Still, we have sufficient ventilators to treat needy patients. We have also ordered more ventilators,” he said.

The Health Education minister said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would launch the Apthamitra Sahayavani mobile application, in association with Infosys in Bengaluru on Wednesday, to address Covid-related issues.

“The people can also call on helpline number 14410. Over 2,000 health professionals will address the problems of the people on the helpline,” he said.

“The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has already trained 56,000 health professionals to tackle Covid-19. Besides, over 36,000 health professionals have downloaded the mobile application of RGUHS for self-orientation. RGUHS has also conducted special orientation to pediatricians as the infection of Covid-19 among children would be dangerous for their lives,” the minister said.