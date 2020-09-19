60 leaders want to join Congress, says DK Shivakumar

60 leaders want to join Congress, says DK Shivakumar

  Sep 19 2020
  updated: Sep 19 2020

The Congress has received applications from 60 leaders across different districts who want to join the party, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday. 

A committee headed by senior leader Allum Veerabhadrappa will scrutinize the applications and decide who should be onboarded, Shivakumar said.

"Those who want to join our party should be able to work by taking locals into confidence. So, the applications are being discussed at the local level," he said. 

On Saturday, former JD(S) leader Ramesh Babu was formally inducted into the Congress by Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. "We decided to process Babu's application fast keeping in mind the upcoming Legislative Council polls," Shivakumar said.

