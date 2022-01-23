61.5% solid waste processed in Karnataka, CPCB tells NGT

Approximately 11,085 tonnes of solid waste is generated per day in Karnataka, of which 6,817 tonnes per day which accounts for 61.5% is being processed, the Central Pollution Control Board informed the Southern Zone of the NGT.

Of the total solid waste generated in the state, total 1,250 tonnes per day (11.2%) is put in landfills, said the Board.

The Southern Bench of the NGT, which is hearing a case related to pollution of Ulsoor lake in Bengaluru lake, also asked the CPCB to submit an independent report about the state government’s compliance report on the Green Bench's earlier direction about solid waste management in Karnataka.

Of the total 316 urban local bodies, 284 local bodies have initiated door-to-door collection of waste, while the remaining ULBs were in the process of initiation.

The state has 217 plastic waste recycling units which have a combined capacity of 310 tonnes per day. There are a total 216 composting units in the state with a combined capacity of 5,834 tonnes per day.

The state doesn't have waste-to-energy facilities. However, a 600 tonne-per-day (11.5 MW) waste-to-energy plant is being built by BBMP and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) at Bidadi and 200 tonne-per-day plant by NTPCL at Dharwad City Corporation, the affidavit said.

