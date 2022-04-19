62 new Covid cases in Karnataka, all but five in Bengaluru

Karnataka has reported 62 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,484 in the state. Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 57 cases.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. With zero deaths, the state's Covid toll remains at 40,057.

As many as 48 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,898. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,487.

A total of 7,913 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,57,69,121.

As many as 55,522 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,53,96,418.

