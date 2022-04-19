62 new Covid cases in K'taka, all but five in Bengaluru

62 new Covid cases in Karnataka, all but five in Bengaluru

The total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,484 in the state

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka has reported 62 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Tuesday. 

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,484 in the state. Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 57 cases. 

The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. With zero deaths, the state's Covid toll remains at 40,057. 

As many as 48 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,898. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,487. 

A total of 7,913 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,57,69,121. 

As many as 55,522 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,53,96,418.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 