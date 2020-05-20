63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

63 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 14:22 ist

Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,458, the health department said on Wednesday. With 40 deaths and 553 discharges, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday, it said. The fresh cases, which were confirmed from last evening to this noon include- 21 from Hassan, Bidar-10, Mandya-8, Kalburagi- 7, Udupi- 6, Tuamakuru and Bengaluru urban- 4, and one each from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

However, the department has not shared the details of patients newly tested positive like- age, gender, their travel or contact history- in its mid-day bulletin. 

