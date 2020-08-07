6,670 new Covid-19 cases, 101 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 6,670 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 77,686. With 101 new Covid-19 deaths, the number of fatalities reached 2,998. However, eight patients died due to non-Covid reasons. The total positive cases are now 1.64 lakh with 678 in ICUs. Bengaluru accounts for 326 ICU patients.

Bengaluru accounted for 2,147 cases of Friday's cases. with 22 deaths. the death toll is now 1,201. Ballari reported 684 cases, Belagavi 390, Kalaburagi 271, and Dharwad 266. With 3,951 discharges the total number of recoveries now is 84,232.

The state conducted 43,553 tests on Friday out of which 23,664 were rapid antigen tests and 19,889 were RTPCR tests.