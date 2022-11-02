67 achievers feted with Rajyotsava award

67 achievers feted with Rajyotsava award

Apart from 67 achievers and 10 organisations working towards social causes felicitated with the Rajyotsava Award

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 08:19 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MP Tejaswi Surya and others with the 67 winners at the Rajyotsava award presentation ceremony in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH Photo/Ranju P

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said a special selection committee visited every district to identify the people, who have done good work but have gone unrecognised, for the Rajyotsava Award. 

Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award presentation ceremony on Tuesday, he said, “The practice, so far, was to select the awardees based on the applications received. But the government constituted a special selection committee this time. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had specifically asked us to recognise such achievers.”

He said the awardees were drawn from diverse backgrounds and fields of achievers. 

Kumar added that from ISRO scientist K Sivan to Pourakarmika worker Mallana from remote Hoovinahadagali, the committee has ensured it chose deserving people. 

Though the department received over 9,000 applications, most of the achievers were selected based on the committee’s observations, he said. 

This year, the prize money, has also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. “Such deserving achievers have increased the prestige of the award. We hope the award will inspire many others in the state to achieve something and also inspire the awardees to reinvent themselves and work for a better tomorrow,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The felicitation event at the Ravindra Kalakshetra saw a jam-packed audience amid the pouring rains that troubled the commuters.

Family and friends of the awardees were excited to witness the event. 

Durga Bhavani, wife of the Rajyotsava award winner-retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, said, “I am very proud of his achievements. The award definitely boosts his morale and is a recognition of his service to society over the last 36 years”. 

Apart from 67 achievers and 10 organisations working towards social causes felicitated with the Rajyotsava Award.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
V Sunil Kumar
Rajyotsava awards

What's Brewing

'Tantriks' treat patients in UP government hospital

'Tantriks' treat patients in UP government hospital

DH Toon | Morbi hospital: 'How may I help you?'

DH Toon | Morbi hospital: 'How may I help you?'

Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022

Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

Gujarat bridge collapse: A man-made tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse: A man-made tragedy

A worldwide sigh of relief

A worldwide sigh of relief

A battle of souls and soles

A battle of souls and soles

 