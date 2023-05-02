67 Hakki Pikkis return from Sudan

Out of 121 people of the Hakki Pikki community from H D Kote and Hunsur taluks of Mysuru district, who were stranded in war-hit Sudan, 67 people who were rescued under Operation Kaveri, have returned to their respective hamlets.

Among the 56 people from Pakshirajapura 1, 2 and Shankarapura hamlets of Hunsur taluk, 29 have returned so far. Twenty-four people have reached Delhi and they are expected to reach their respective hamlets on Wednesday. Three of them are still in Sudan, according to Hunsur Tahsildar Lt Col S U Ashok.

Also Read | Explained: Who are the Hakka Pakki tribe stranded in Sudan?

Among 65 people from Tiger Block of HD Kote taluk, 38 have returned so far. Seven people who arrived on a ship are quarantined at Kochi. The remaining 20 people have reportedly been relocated from Khartoum to Jeddah. They are expected to be brought back soon, said HD Kote Tahsildar P S Mahesh.

According to Col Ashok, these people had been to Sudan over six months ago, to sell herbal products. They were stranded in the war-hit Al-Baser of the Khartoum district of Sudan in Africa.