7 booked for boat travel to M’luru

The Mangaluru police have registered a case against seven persons for violating the lockdown by travelling in a boat from Kerala to Addur on the outskirts of the city.

Commissioner of Police P S Harsha said, Yakoob (48) had crossed Talapady along with his family members in a boat to reach Addur.

They were helped in their transit by one, Shakir. The commissioner said Yakoob had violated all lockdown norms issued by the state and central governments. All the seven have been sent to Wenlock Hospital for health check-up and will remain quarantined there.

Meanwhile, the Gangolli police booked cases against Fr Fred Mascarenhas of St Antony Church of Padukone, Nada village and six others for violating the lockdown rules and holding mass prayers in the church on Thursday evening, reports DHNS from Udupi.

Following complaints that the priest and six others were offering prayers at the church, the police registered cases under sections 188, 269 and 149 of the IPC.