7 booked for concealing info

7 booked for concealing info

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:25 ist

The Hirebagewadi police filed cases against seven persons for hiding information regarding participation in the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi.

A youth from the village had visited New Delhi and hid information about his visit when the task force officials had visited. He even defied to get himself checked.

The Tablighi Jamaat leader from the village too did not give information on the visit of the youth along with his family members. Police has booked cases against seven of them for hiding information.

 

