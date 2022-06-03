7 charred to death as bus catches fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

7 charred to death as bus catches fire in Karnataka

The bus with 29 people, was going to Hyderabad from Goa

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 03 2022, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 09:17 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

As many as seven passengers of a private bus are suspected to have been charred to death in an accident that happened on the outskirts of the Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Friday.

The bus caught fire after an accident between a tempo trax and a bus. The bus with 29 people, was going to Hyderabad from Goa. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi.

Bus accident
Karnataka
Kalaburagi

