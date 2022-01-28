7 days special casual leave for govt staff with Covid

7 days special casual leave for Karnataka govt staff with Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 02:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Government employees affected by Covid-19 will be eligible to get a special casual leave of seven days, the Finance Department has said.

"Any government employee or family member infected with Covid-19 and those who live in a containment zone where there are curbs on public movement can be granted special casual leave of up to seven days," the Finance Department said in a note.

"During such leave, the government employee will be bound to carry out emergency office work based on the instructions issued by (higher-ups) on phone or online."

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 