7 days special casual leave for Karnataka govt staff with Covid

Government employees affected by Covid-19 will be eligible to get a special casual leave of seven days, the Finance Department has said.
"Any government employee or family member infected with Covid-19 and those who live in a containment zone where there are curbs on public movement can be granted special casual leave of up to seven days," the Finance Department said in a note.
"During such leave, the government employee will be bound to carry out emergency office work based on the instructions issued by (higher-ups) on phone or online."
