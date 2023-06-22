70-year-old Karnataka man fights wild bear, walks 2 kms after his eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

After the bear left him and disappeared into the forest, the victim walked for about two kms with severe bleeding.

  Jun 22 2023
An incident of a 70-year-old man miraculously surviving a wild bear attack was reported from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

Vittu Shalake hails from Maharashtra. His condition was stated to be serious and was being treated at a hospital in Belagavi.

The incident took place when Shalake was walking in the forest from Ramnagar to Timboli village.

The bear attacked him, gouged out his one eye and injured the other one. However, the old man braved the attack and managed to escape from the clutches of the bear by screaming and shouting.

Shalake was treated at the Ramnagar hospital and shifted to a hospital in Belagavi for further treatment. Ramnagar police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the attack has created fear and concern among the people of the region. The forest officials have also pitched in and assessed the situation in the region to initiate preventive measures to protect people from bear attacks.

