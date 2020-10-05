7,051 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 84 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka almost reached the 6.5 lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 7,051 fresh cases while the death toll due to the disease rose to 9,370 after 84 more people succumbed to it.

The day also saw 7,064 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery and the active cases stood at 1,15,477. Cumulatively 6,47,712 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,370 deaths and 5,22,846 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. Out of fresh cases, as many as 2,189 were from Bengaluru Urban district.

Of the active cases, 1,14,636 patients are in isolation and stable at designated hospitals, while 841 are in the intensive care units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 34 of the 84 deaths followed by Mysuru (8), Dakshina Kannada (6), Ballari (5), Hassan and Tumakuru (4) and others. Most of those who succumbed to the virus were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

On Monday, Mysuru clocked 910 cases, Hassan 537, Tumakuru 294, Chitradurga 276 while the remaining were scattered over other districts. Bengaluru Urban with 2,52,229 cases tops the districts followed by Mysuru 38,238 and Ballari 33,004.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,95,015 discharges, followed by Ballari 29,676 and Mysuru 29,208. A total of 53,27,463 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,303 on Monday alone. Of them, 25,770 were rapid antigen tests.