71 under close observation in Kalaburagi

As many as 67 people, who were in contact with the Covid-19 victim, have been home-isolated while four family members of the victim are being constantly monitored at ESIC Hospital in the city following the flu-like symptoms.

The district administration has taken a decision to send food kits to their door steps. The total number of the isolated people rose to 71, including four isolated at the hospital, on Saturday from the 46 people reported on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the report of throat swabs of four people - two male, including a child and two women - sent to laboratory, is yet to be received. “As per the details we have till now, a total of 71 people came in contact with the deceased. We are closely monitoring them,” he explained.

He said distribution of RTCs at tahsildar’s offices, registration process at sub registrar’s offices and distribution of DLs at RTO offices have been stopped temporarily. This restriction will be relaxed depending on the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, a bandh-like atmosphere is prevailing in the city. In the light of Covid-19 scare, the number of passengers travelling by train from Kalaburagi has come down about 60%. The passengers are rarely seen in the bogies of the trains going towards Bengaluru and Hyderabad. No one is daring to travel in the air-conditioned bogie due to the

virus scare.

NEKRTC cancelled 110 schedules out of 849 schedules on Saturday from Kalaburagi 1 and Kalaburagi 2 divisions.