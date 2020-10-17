7,184 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 71 deaths

Karnataka reported 7,184 fresh Covid-19 cases and 71 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 7,58,574 and the death toll to 10,427. The day also saw 8,893 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases, 3,371 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone, the health department said in its bulletin. Cumulatively 7,58,574 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 10,427 deaths and 6,37,481 discharges.

Out of 1,10,647 active cases, 1,09,707 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 940 are in Intensive Care Units.

Fourteen of the total of 71 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (10), Kolar (5), Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (4), while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,371, Mysuru 501, Belagavi 298, Tumakuru 281, Bengaluru Rural and Hassan 220 each, Udupi 210, followed by others.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with 3,04,005 infections, followed by Mysuru 44,638 and Ballari 35,531. Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban was on top with 2,35,734, followed by Mysuru 36,470 and Ballari 32,954.

A total of over 65,62,710 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,016 were on Saturday alone, Among them, 24,174 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.