75 sportspersons to be trained for next Olympics: Karnataka Sports Minister Narayana Gowda

Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister Narayana Gowda stated that the government would identify 75 sportspersons in the state on the occasion of India's 75th year of independence and would train them effectively to ensure that they represent India in the 2026 Paris Olympics.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said he has taken this portfolio with an aim to take sports to great heights in Karnataka. He has taken all possible steps towards constructing a synthetic track in all districts including Davangere. Sportspersons from Karnataka must win medals in the next Olympics and he would leave no stone unturned to achieve this, he reiterated.
He also informed that the Khelo India games would be held in Karnataka next year and the government is making necessary arrangements for the same.
