Karnataka on Tuesday reported 767 fresh cases of coronavirus and 29 fatalities.

Bengaluru Urban reported 552 cases followed by Mysuru (23) and Tumakuru (21). The total number of active cases across the state are now 10,406.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.78%.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: