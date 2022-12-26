78 personal deposit accounts with unspent balance not closed: CAG

78 PD accounts with unused balanced not closed: CAG

The CAG said such practices were not only violative of the legislative intent but also give room for misuse of public funds

PTI
PTI, Belagavi,
  • Dec 26 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government did not close the 78 personal deposit (PD) accounts with an unspent balance of Rs 4,105.61 crore by the end of last fiscal as mandated under the Karnataka Financial Code, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said.

In its audit of the financial accounts of the government, the CAG said such practices were not only violative of the legislative intent but also give room for misuse of public funds.

Also Read: Rs 108 cr diverted from CM’s Nagarothana scheme: CAG

“At the end of March 31, 2022 there were 78 PD accounts with an unspent balance of Rs 4,105.61 crore, which were not closed as required under Article 286A of the Karnataka Financial Code. Such practices violate legislative intent, which is to ensure that funds approved by the State government for the financial year concerned are spent during the year itself,” the report said.

“Further, not transferring the unspent balance lying in the PD accounts to the Consolidated Fund of the State before the closure of the financial year entails the risks of misuse of public funds, fraud and misappropriation,” the CAG added. 

Business News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
banks
Comptroller and Auditor General

