784 students benefited from language labs

As many as 784 students got the benefits from language labs, set up at various state government-run institutions for English Communication purpose.

There are over five language labs set up so far across the state at various locations and the sixth one was inaugurated at Government Pre-University College in Malleshwaram in the city on Saturday.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the language lab in Malleswaram, said that soon one more would come up at Mandya University.

"In the last one year, the language labs have been set up at Challakere, Yadgir, Koppal, Kollegal and Mangaluru. We have started one more in Bengaluru and soon we will be setting up another one in Mandya," the minister added.

At these labs, the students will be taught English communication skills through modern devices.

"Headset, microphone and projectors are used to teach and improve the English communication skills among students at the language labs," Narayan added.

The minister opined that improving communication skills in English language would help students in getting more employment opportunities.

Ashwin Gowda, managing director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Ravi, principal of government PU college in Malleshwaram, and others were present.