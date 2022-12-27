79% of eligible people yet to take Covid booster dose in Karnataka

A whopping 79% (3,91,86,687) of the eligible people - who are above 18 years of age and have taken the Covid vaccine second dose - in the state are yet to take the precautionary or booster dose.

As per data from the health and family welfare department, 86% (3,42,19,206) of those between 18 and 59 years of age, 53% (41,22,150) of those above 60 years of age have not taken booster doses.

Surprisingly, 35% (2,81,211) of healthcare workers and 49% (5,64,120) of frontline workers have also not taken booster doses yet.

Top six districts with lowest booster dose coverage are Kalaburagi (11%), Dakshina Kannada (13%), Bagalkot, Tumakuru and Bidar (15%), and Bengaluru Urban (16%). Mysuru (28%) is in the 24th place. Ramanagara tops the state with 32%.

Read | No stock of Covishield, Corbevax in state; govt seeks 30L doses from Centre

Among children between 12 and 14 years of age, all have taken first and second doses of the vaccine. But among those between 15 to 17 years of age, 89% have taken the first dose and 85% have taken the second dose.

At present, the health department has got only 1,27,910 doses of Covaxin at the state level. In the districts, just 7,51,530 doses of Covaxin and 400 doses of Covishield are available.

When asked why people were reluctant to take third dose, an expert with the state Covid Technical Advisory Committee said, "Since the number of cases are low, people are complacent and skipped the booster doses. If a new wave starts, people will queue up in front of hospitals, out of fear".

He said, "Many countries have gone for 4th dose of Covid vaccine and some are contemplating a 5th dose. So, the health department must undertake an intense media campaign, involve celebrities and hold special camps to give booster doses".

When asked about the potential threat of B.F7, a sub-lineage of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the expert said, "It can cause upper respiratory infection in healthy and vaccinated people. But among those above 80 years of age, those suffering from comorbid conditions and those with weak immunity (including those undergoing renal dialysis/being treated for cancer/recovering from heart ailments), its impact is unpredictable, if they have not taken 3rd dose recently".

"People must take booster dose to guard themselves, as the vaccine's effect is for just about six months," he said.

Walk in for shots at PHCs

An officer with the health department said they cannot take up special camps to vaccinate people with booster doses, as it might lead to a surge in Covid cases.

People need not book slots online for vaccination. They can walk in and take vaccines at primary healthcare centres (PHCs), he said.

Although the 75-day campaign under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to give free booster doses for those between 18 and 59 years of age is over, the drive continues as the stocks are not exhausted.