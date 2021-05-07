7k final-year medical students to monitor home-isolated Covid patients

In a bid to ramp up medical facilities to handle the exponential Covid-19 surge, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is training over 7 thousand final year MBBS students to treat and monitor the home-isolated cases.

As these students have not completed the course, they cannot be put on Covid wards to treat the patients, instead they will be put on home-isolated patients’ care via tele calling. The university is registering and training the students through StepOne app.

This (Covid duty) is mandatory for all the final year MBBS students studying at colleges affiliated to RGUHS and so far 4,000 students have registered and 2,500 of them have been trained. According to the university officials, each student will be assigned to make 40 calls/contact 40 home-isolated patients every day.

Speaking to DH, Dr Sacchidanand, Vice Chancellor, RGUHS, said, “These students will be in touch with the home-isolated Covid patients and assist them over phone and monitor their health. Along with this, the students have also been trained to counsel the patients and boost their morale.”

In case if the students find any patient needing further treatment, then they will have to contact the senior doctors in the team and process further. “If students find it difficult to manage the patients over phone or if they find the patient needs hospital care, then they will coordinate with senior doctors,” said Dr Sacchidanand.

As the students will do this work sitting at their home, the university has directed the colleges to work in shifts. “If the online classes are in the morning, then the students should be deployed for covid duties in the afternoon. If the classes are in the afternoon, then the students should chip in for Covid work in the morning,” said Dr Sacchidanand.

Meanwhile, the university is also registering nursing students on the StepOne app and once they complete online training they will be put at Covid care centres for patient care.

According to doctors, monitoring home-isolated patients is very important during this second wave as many are mentally disturbed, living with fear and some even going for self-medication. “Home-isolated patients are in need of proper guidance from doctors and involving MBBS students in it will decrease the burden on doctors working in Covid wards,” said a senior doctor from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.