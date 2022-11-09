7th pay commission formed for Karnataka govt: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the seventh pay commison headed by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao has been constituted to revise the salary of government employees.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the global investors meet held in Bengaluru received an overwhelming response and that 80 per cent of capital shall be invested in districts outside Bengaluru.

It will be invested in 13 to 14 districts including Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Ballari and Humnabad districts, he said.

He also made it clear that he would not face the next assembly polls from Davangere North Assembly.