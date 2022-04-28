81 Karnataka bureaucrats facing disciplinary action

Senior KAS officer Elisha Andrews, suspended last week over corruption charges, joins a long list of at least 81 bureaucrats facing internal investigation on charges of misconduct, and proceedings against them have exceeded deadlines in most cases.

According to data from the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which functions under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, action against the officers is at various stages. These include IAS, IPS, IFS, KAS, deputy secretaries and tahsildars. Several have retired, but their files are still active in the DPAR.

Seven out of eight IAS officers facing action are retired. The one in service is the chief minister’s principal secretary, N Manjunath Prasad, against whom a charge-sheet was prepared in October 2019. It took more than two years for the proceedings to conclude. “The case is closed,” Prasad told DH. He did not elaborate what the case was. In 2015, Prasad was targeted by the then social welfare minister H Anjaneya over procurement of mattresses and pillows.

The longest pending case — 18 years — pertains to retired IAS officer A K Monnappa, who was accused of irregularities in the 1998 Gazetted Probationers’ recruitment. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him in August 2004. Next comes S M Raju, the retired Bihar-cadre IAS officer of the ‘Miracle Drinks’ fame, accused of financial irregularities against whom proceedings started July 2005.

In October 2021, DPAR issued a circular reiterating the nine-month deadline to close disciplinary proceedings.

DPAR says disciplinary proceedings get delayed due to court interventions and the time taken for departments to submit their opinions.

“The reason for the delay is simple. If the head is corrupt, so will the tail,” retired KAS officer K Mathai, known as a whistleblower until his retirement two years ago, said. He joined AAP recently.

Mathai said a file on disciplinary action against him is pending for 10 years. “It was a benaami complaint. Former minister V Srinivas Prasad ordered its closure twice and the current minister R Ashoka, too, wants it closed,” he said. “But officials want money to close it, and I won’t pay.”

