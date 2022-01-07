8,449 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka

8,449 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka; 6,812 alone in Bengaluru

The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 4.15 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 20:51 ist
In its bulletin, the department said 505 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,548. Credit: PTI Photo

Continuing its increasing trend, Karnataka on Friday logged 8,449 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,31,052 and 38,362 respectively, the health department said.

In its bulletin, the department said 505 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,548. Active cases stood at 30,113.

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 6,812 infections and three deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 219 in Mysuru, 211 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 148 in Udupi, 129 in Mandya and 114 in Belagavi, 98 in Kolar, 96 in Tumakuru and 89 in Hassan.

Dakshina Kannada recorded one death.

There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero fatality.

The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 4.15 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

A total of 2,03,260 samples were tested including 1,33,308 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.73 crore.

According to the department, 3,44,917 inoculations were done today, taking the total covid vaccinations to 8.92 crore. 

