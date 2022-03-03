86 Karnataka students have returned from Ukraine

A total of 86 students have returned to Karnataka from Ukraine since February 27, the government said on Wednesday.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer for the Ukraine crisis, said 694 students from Karnataka are stranded in Ukraine.

Of them, authorities have established telephonic contact with the families of 425 students and 314 families have been contacted physically.

Also read: List of Kannadigas in Ukraine submitted to Centre

“A 24/7 centralised call centre at the State Emergency Operations Centre is reaching out to relatives and parents of all stranded students and updating them about the latest measures taken. The central call centre has spoken to more than 447 families,” Rajan said in a statement.

“The database of stranded students has been circulated to the districts. The district administrations have constituted special teams to reach out to parents, explaining the measures taken by the GoI, GoK and evacuation methodology. More importantly, they are talking about confidence-building measures,” Rajan said.