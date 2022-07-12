891 new Covid cases in Karnataka

The state on Tuesday recorded 891 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 6,419, a government bulletin said.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 4.51%. Of the 891 cases, 832 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One Covid death was reported from Uttara Kannada. A 16-year-old girl with ILI Symptoms succumbed to the virus. The state’s total Covid deaths now stand at 40,083.

A total of 19,738 tests were conducted. As many as 1,189 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,34,041.