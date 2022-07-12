891 new Covid cases in Karnataka

The state on Tuesday recorded 891 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 6,419, a government bulletin said.
The day’s test positivity rate stood at 4.51%. Of the 891 cases, 832 were recorded in Bengaluru.
One Covid death was reported from Uttara Kannada. A 16-year-old girl with ILI Symptoms succumbed to the virus. The state’s total Covid deaths now stand at 40,083.
A total of 19,738 tests were conducted. As many as 1,189 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,34,041.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes
Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push
Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why
20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on
Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image
K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury
How nature and natural systems enhance design
How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home