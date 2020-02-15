9 killed, 15 injured as bus hits boulders

As many as nine passengers were killed and 15 others suffered serious injuries after the bus they were travelling crashed against boulders near Mala check pot in Karkala taluk on Saturday evening.

Among the deceased are: Radharavi (22), Yogendra (22), Basavaraj (22), Preetham Gowda (21), Anagha (21) Shiril (21) - all employees of a company in Hebbal Industrial Area of Mysuru.

The bus was speeding towards Karkala when the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed against the boulders. Seven passengers were killed on the spot while two others died on the way to hospital, sources said.

The injured passengers were shifted to government hospital in Karkala and KMC Hospital in Manipal. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged due to impact of the crash.