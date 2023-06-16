9-year-old student dies after under-construction classroom wall collapses in Karnataka village

A nine-year-old boy was killed on the spot and a 13-year-old was injured when a wall of an under-construction classroom collapsed on them at the Government Higher Primary School at Kiresur village in Hubballi Rural taluk on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vistrut Prakash Belagali, a third standard student. Seventh standard student Prajwal Nagavi was injured, and shifted to KIMS hospital.

The incident occurred when children were playing near the under-construction classroom. The wall which collapsed was said to be constructed on Thursday itself. A case has been registered with Hubballi Rural Police Station.